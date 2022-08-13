77.5-Pound White Marlin Wins $4.5-Million at White Marlin Open
A world record has been set at the White Marlin Open for a prize-winning fish: a 77.5- pound white marlin, caught on the fifth and final day of the tournament.
Ocean City – based Billfisher with a Bethesda fisherman qualify for a $4.5-million prize, as it’s also worth money in other categories.
The first qualifying white marlin of the week was caught the previous day by a Texas crew, weighing 71.5- pounds. Also, Thursday’s 511-pound blue marlin caught by a boat out of Fenwick Island wins about $960-thousand.