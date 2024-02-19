81-Year-Old Woman Dies from Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Crash

An 81-year-old woman has died from injuries that she sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Laurel earlier this month. According to Delaware State Police, on February 3, 2024, at about 3:30 p.m., a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on the east side of Camp Road and Sussex Highway. At the same time, a 2008 Dodge Charger was heading southbound in the left lane on Sussex Highway approaching Camp Road. The Cobalt pulled out into the path of the Charger where the front of the Charger crashed into the left side of the Cobalt. The driver of the Cobalt, an 81-year-old woman from Millsboro, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. On February 17th, the 81-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The driver of the Charger, a 57-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, sustained minor injuries and refused treatment. The crash remains under investigation.