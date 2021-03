Maryland State Police are asking for your help in trying to find a Salisbury woman who has dementia.

83-year-old Mary Lee Pusey went missing Thursday at about 11:50 a.m. in the area of Cloverdale Street, according to Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack.

Pusey is white, about 5′ and 125 lbs. She has short white hair and could be wearing glasses. Pusey was last seen wearing blue-and-white polka dot pajamas.

Anyone who has seen Mary Lee Pusey is urged to call MDSP at 410-749-3101