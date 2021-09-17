84-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash

A crash on Coastal Highway (Route 1) in Milford has claimed the life of an 84-year-old Milford man.

According to Delaware State Police, he was traveling southbound and was trying to cross at Lady Slipper Lane when he apparently drove into the path of a northbound vehicle. The impact caused the 84-year-old man’s vehicle to overturn.

It landed on its passenger side against a hedgerow. The man died at the scene.

The other driver, a 30-year-old Dover woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Northbound Coastal Highway was closed for about three hours because of the accident and investigation. Anyone with information about the crash or who might have witnessed it is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop Seven at 302-644-5020.or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.