84-Year-Old Man Assaulted During Home Invasion

An 84-year-old man was assaulted and robbed during a home invasion in Harrington.

Delaware State Police said the man answered a knock at his front door on Milford-Harrington Highway Tuesday shortly before 1:00 p.m. The suspect forced the door open, shoved the man to the floor and kicked him.

The suspect stole the man’s wallet from his pants pocket and grabbed a bag of coins from the kitchen before he fled out the front door. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect in the home invasion is described as white, about six feet tall with a thin build, facial hair, with black and white hair.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8444. or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.