8th Positive Test for Coronavirus in Delaware as Gov Carney Limits Restaurants, Bars & Taverns and Closes DE Casinos

Governor John Carney today modified his emergency declaration from last week to limit Delaware restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. This takes effect at 8pm tonight/Monday night. The governor is also banning public gatherings of 50 or more people and is closing gaming activity at Delaware casinos.

Delaware Public Health officials say an eighth positive case of coronavirus has been found in the First State. This case involves a New Castle County woman over the age of 50 – she is not severely ill and is currently self-isolated at home. She was exposed to a positive case in another state and officials say she has minimal close contacts in the state and they are working to identify any who were possibly exposed to provide guidance.