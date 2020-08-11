9 Months After Store Robbery Attempt, Suspect Arrested

A Salisbury man is charged with the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Harrington nine months ago.

Delaware State Police said Monday that 32-year-old David A. Phillips was being held in Maryland on unrelated charges. He was extradited to Delaware August 7th.

Last November 12th, someone approached a store employee at the register of Valero Shore Stop on Route 13 and demanded money. The manager said there was no cash in the register, and the suspect walked away. No weapon was ever displayed.

Phillips is charged with attempt to commit robbery first degree. After arraignment, he was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.