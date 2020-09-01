9,000 Jobs In Md. Preserved By COVID-19 Relief Fund, Gov. Hogan Says

Nearly 9,000 small business jobs in Maryland were preserved with the use of funding through the Department of Labor COVID-19 Layoff Aversion fund, according to Governor Larry Hogan.

445 Maryland small businesses received shares of more than $10 million. Almost 20 industry sectors took part in the program.

Small businesses were able to use the funding for various expenses such as remote access equipment and software to enable employees to work offsite.

The Layoff Aversion fund was one of several relief programs Maryland rolled out during the pandemic to help struggling small businesses.