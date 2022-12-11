A Crash West of Lewes Leaves 4 Injured & 1 Dead

A crash on Minos Conaway Road west of Lewes Saturday afternoon left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a Subaru, driven by a 75 year old man, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a sharp curve and collided nearly head on with a Lexus driven by a 69 year old man. Two passengers in the Subaru and the driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the rear passenger, a 73 year old woman, died from her injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Lexus and a passenger were also hospitalized with serious injuries. Everyone involved in the crash is from Lewes and all were properly restrained.