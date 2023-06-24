A Measure Passed in the State House Redefines a Firearm

June 24, 2023/Mari Lou

Legislation passed with a unanimous vote in the Delaware State House redefines a firearm in the First State. Republican Jeff Spiegelman is the prime sponsor of House Substitute 1 for House Bill 224 and says that Delaware is the only state where a firearm is broadly defined. Under the current definition – a parent who gives a slingshot to their child could be charged with providing a firearm to a minor! This measure puts the definition of a firearm along with the definition used by federal officials operating the criminal background check system. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.

Mattress Peddlers
Posted in , , ,