A Measure Passed in the State House Redefines a Firearm

Legislation passed with a unanimous vote in the Delaware State House redefines a firearm in the First State. Republican Jeff Spiegelman is the prime sponsor of House Substitute 1 for House Bill 224 and says that Delaware is the only state where a firearm is broadly defined. Under the current definition – a parent who gives a slingshot to their child could be charged with providing a firearm to a minor! This measure puts the definition of a firearm along with the definition used by federal officials operating the criminal background check system. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.