A Salute For Outgoing Lewes Mayor Ted Becker

Outgoing Lewes Mayor Ted Becker will be honored for his achievements in office this afternoon (Friday).

Mayor and Council invite the public to a tribute to Becker for his service as Mayor, Council member and as a member of the Planning Commission.

The celebration takes place between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, City Meeting Room and Patio, 101 Adams Avenue.

Becker was defeated in his recent bid for re-election. Councilman Andrew Williams was elected Mayor of Lewes.