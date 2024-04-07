A Winner in Saturday’s Powerball Drawing & a Match 5 Winner in Delaware

After a technical delay which put off the Powerball drawing for about a half hour last night – and a further delay before the information was posted to the website – there is a winner in last night’s $1.33-billion Powerball jackpot – from Oregon. Don’t toss your tickets yet – if you bought a ticket somewhere in Delaware – you could be a $1-million winner if you matched the five numbers, but not the Powerball. The numbers drawn – 22 – 27 – 44 – 52 – 69 the Powerball was 9 and the Power Play 3-times.