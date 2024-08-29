AAA: Busy Roads and Skies As Labor Day Weekend Travelers Say Goodbye to Summer

Many are planning to get that last vacation of the summer in or to celebrate the unofficial end to summer. According to AAA booking data, overall domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is up 9% compared to last year, while the cost to travel domestically is down 2%. Those lower costs this year are led by domestic airfare, which is 2% lower than last year, and rental cars, down 16% in price. Domestic hotels, however, are running 7% more expensive this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, according to AAA Travel bookings. In addition to domestic airfares being cheaper this Labor Day, international flights are also 8% less expensive than last year, fueling a continuation of a record-breaking air travel summer. Also, according to AAA, Drivers will save money at the pumps with the Delaware gas price average at $3.18, nearly 50 cents lower than this time last year.