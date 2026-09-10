AAA: Delaware Gas Price Average Surges 34 Cents in One Week

Gas prices have been rising significantly over the last several days. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up 13 cents since last week to $4.27 as crude oil prices continue climbing, according to AAA. Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil back in the $100 per barrel range for the first time since July. Pump prices are currently comparable to early June. The national average is increasing during a season when gas prices typically go down due to lower gasoline demand and the switchover to less expensive, winter blend gasoline (Sept. 15th). The Delaware gas price average is $4.32 today, up 34 cents in the last week and $1.18 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.36 today, up 14 cents in the last week and up $1.23 compared to one year ago.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.45 today, up 16 cents in the last week and up $1.26 from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.48 per gallon, up 15 cents from last week and up $1.12 from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.36 today, up 14 cents in the last week and up $1.23 compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $4.32 today, up 34 cents in the last week and $1.18 higher than one year ago.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

09/10/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.27 $4.14 $3.19 Pennsylvania $4.45 $4.29 $3.36 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.48 $4.33 $3.33 South Jersey $4.36 $4.22 $3.17 Delaware $4.32 $3.98 $3.16 Crude Oil $96.05 per barrel (09/09/26) $91.01 per barrel (09/02/26) $64.01 per barrel (09/10/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

09/10/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.92 million barrels per day to 8.55 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 205.7 million to 206.9 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week from 9.8 million barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $3.02 to settle at $96.05 a barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.4 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels, matching the five-year average.

The Weekend

“Continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil back in the $100 per barrel range, in turn pushing gas prices to levels not seen before post-Labor Day,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “At a time when demand tapers off and the switchover to less expensive, winter blend gasoline in mid-September typically pushed pump prices lower, drivers are seeing prices jumping double digits in the past week.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: