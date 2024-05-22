AAA Expects Busy Memorial Day Weekend Travel to Delaware Beaches

May 22, 2024/Mari Lou

Memorial Day weekend – and the unofficial start of the summer season – is nearly here. AAA Mid-Atlantic expects nearly 125,000 Delawareans will travel over the holiday weekend – more than 4% higher than last year! Nearly 90% of those travelers will take to Delaware’s roads – kicking off what officials expect could be a very busy summer travel season. Expect road volumes to begin increasing Thursday and Friday – and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination as you will have a lot of company on the roads.

Before you hit the road, AAA reminds drivers to make sure they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

AAA Summer Emergency Kit suggestions:

  • Fully charged cell phone and car charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Basic tool kit
  • Blanket
  • Rain jacket or poncho
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • Jumper cables
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets
