AAA Expects Busy Memorial Day Weekend Travel to Delaware Beaches

Memorial Day weekend – and the unofficial start of the summer season – is nearly here. AAA Mid-Atlantic expects nearly 125,000 Delawareans will travel over the holiday weekend – more than 4% higher than last year! Nearly 90% of those travelers will take to Delaware’s roads – kicking off what officials expect could be a very busy summer travel season. Expect road volumes to begin increasing Thursday and Friday – and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination as you will have a lot of company on the roads.

Before you hit the road, AAA reminds drivers to make sure they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

AAA Summer Emergency Kit suggestions: