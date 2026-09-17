AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Climb as Crude Oil Remains High; Diesel Reaches New Record Highs

Prices at the pump continue to climb. AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 16 cents from last week at $4.43 and more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago. Crude oil remains high, averaging $100 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices are back to what they were earlier this year during the spring, and the national average is inching closer to this year’s record high of $4.56 set on May 21st. The all-time high for the national average is $5.01 set on June 14th, 2022. Diesel has reached a new record high at $6.39. today. Meanwhile, across the region, the Delaware gas price average is $4.36 today, up 4 cents in the last week and $1.31 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.41 today, up 5 cents in the last week and up $1.32 compared to one year ago. Diesel has reached new record highs across the region at $6.50 in Pennsylvania, $6.36 in New Jersey and $6.35 in Delaware.

Additional information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.52 today, up 7 cents in the last week and up $1.21 from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.55 per gallon, up 7 cents from last week and up $1.28 from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.41 today, up 5 cents in the last week and up $1.32 compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $4.36 today, up 4 cents in the last week and $1.31 higher than one year ago. Diesel has reached new record highs across the region at $6.50 in Pennsylvania, $6.36 in New Jersey and $6.35 in Delaware.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

09/17/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.43 $4.27 $3.20 Pennsylvania $4.52 $4.45 $3.31 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.55 $4.48 $3.27 South Jersey $4.41 $4.36 $3.09 Delaware $4.36 $4.32 $3.05 Crude Oil $102.43 per barrel (09/16/26) $102.48 per barrel (09/10/26) $64.05 per barrel (09/17/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

09/17/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.55 million barrels per day to 8.79 million. Total domestic gasoline supply also increased from 206.9 million to 207.7 million barrels, as well as gasoline production from 9.3 million barrels per day to 9.6 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $3.40 to settle at $102.43 a barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.6 million barrels to 423.4 million barrels, 1% above the five-year average.

The Weekend

“Drivers are facing another difficult week at the pump as prices keep climbing,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Even more concerning, the average price of diesel has reached a record high of $6.50 in Pennsylvania and $6.35 in Delaware, putting additional pressure on commercial drivers, businesses and consumers who ultimately feel those higher transportation costs. With crude oil averaging around $100 per barrel and continued volatility in global energy markets, drivers should be prepared for fuel prices to remain elevated.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: