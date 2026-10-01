AAA: Gas Prices Dipping Following Record-Setting September

Gas prices have been coming back down, offering some relief for drivers. AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped nearly 7 cents from last week to $4.41. This follows a record-setting September at the pump. The monthly average was $4.33, 50 cents higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023. Crude oil prices have dipped back into the $90 per barrel range, lowering the national average, but overall gas prices remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year. The Delaware gas price average is $4.32 today, down 3 cents in the last week and $1.31 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.34 today, down 3 cents in the last week and up $1.01 compared to one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.42 in Delaware, $6.57 in Pennsylvania, and $6.38 in New Jersey.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.50 today, down 5 cents in the last week and up $1.22 from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.46 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week and up $1.18 from one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.57 in Pennsylvania, $6.38 in New Jersey and $6.42 in Delaware.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

10/01/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.41 $4.48 $3.16 Pennsylvania $4.50 $4.55 $3.28 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.46 $4.52 $3.25 South Jersey $4.34 $4.37 $3.03 Delaware $4.32 $4.35 $3.01 Crude Oil $90.42 per barrel (09/30/26) $94.61 per barrel (09/24/26) $61.78 per barrel (10/01/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

10/01/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.84 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 206 million barrels to 204.4 million. Gasoline production also decreased from 9.59 million barrels to 9.46 million per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.04 to settle at $90.42 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories increased 0.9 million barrels to 427.3 million barrels, 2% above the five-year average.

The Weekend

“After a record-setting September at the pump, drivers are finally seeing some welcome relief as we enter a new season of driving,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Regional prices have fallen over the past week, and diesel prices are also beginning to ease after reaching a record highs last month. While prices remain elevated, the recent decline is encouraging and, with crude oil prices moving back into the $90-per-barrel range, drivers will be watching closely to see if that downward trend continues.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: