AAA: Gas Prices Falling, But National Average Still at Record Autumn High

Gas prices remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year. According to AAA, even though the national average dropped 5 cents this past week to $4.36, pump prices remain at record highs for autumn. This is the first year the national average has been above $4 per gallon in October. After dipping into the $80 per barrel range for several days, crude oil is back above $90 per barrel. Hurricane Isaias is another factor that could affect gas prices if oil production and refineries in the region are impacted. The Delaware gas price average is $4.19 today, down 13 cents in the last week and $1.29 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.20 today, down 9 cents in the last week and up $1.22 compared to one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.38 per gallon, down 8 cents from last week and up $1.07 from one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.53 in Pennsylvania, $6.33 in New Jersey and $6.32 in Delaware.

Additional Information from AAA:

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down one cent this past week to 41 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

10/01/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.36 $4.41 $3.11 Pennsylvania $4.44 $4.50 $3.28 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.38 $4.46 $3.31 South Jersey $4.20 $4.29 $2.98 Delaware $4.19 $4.32 $2.90 Crude Oil $88.28 per barrel (10/07/26) $90.42 per barrel (09/30/26) $63 37per barrel (10/08/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

10/08/26 Week Ago National $0.41 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.76 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased slightly from 204.4 million barrels to 204.7 million. Gasoline production decreased from 9.46 million barrels per day to 9.34 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.16 to settle at $88.28 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels, 1% above the five-year average.

The Weekend

“Despite some relief at the pump this week, prices continue to hold at record levels for this time of year,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Motorists can expect prices to continue their decline if crude oil prices hold steady, however the potential impact of Hurricane Isaias on oil production and refineries along the gulf coast this weekend could reverse recent price declines, albeit temporarily.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: