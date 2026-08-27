AAA: Gas Prices Remain High as August Will Likely Set New Record

Gas prices remain high as we close out the month of August. AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is one cent lower than last week at $4.09, but there’s been little movement on the crude oil front. Due to continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range. For the first time ever, the national average in August has been above $4 per gallon every day. This month is poised to set a new record as the most expensive August at the pump, surpassing the previous August record set in 2022. The Delaware gas price average is $3.95 today, up 9 cents in the last week and 80 cents higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.98 today, up 5 cents in the last week and up 98 cents compared to one year ago.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.20 today, up 7 cents in the last week and up 89 cents from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.15 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week and up 92 cents from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.98 today, up 5 cents in the last week and up 98 cents compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $3.95 today, up 9 cents in the last week and 80 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

08/27/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.09 $4.10 $3.20 Pennsylvania $4.20 $4.13 $3.31 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.15 $4.05 $3.23 South Jersey $3.98 $3.93 $3.00 Delaware $3.95 $3.86 $3.15 Crude Oil $82.23 per barrel (08/26/26) $85.83 per barrel (08/19/26) $64.41 per barrel (08/27/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

08/27/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.43 $0.43 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 9.04 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 206.8 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 13 cents to settle at $82.23 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 0.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The Weekend

“Drivers are undoubtedly noticing prices at the pump push higher as the conflict in the Middle East continues,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz is pushing crude oil prices higher and subsequently gas prices. Prices are on track to set a record for the most expensive August at the pump.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: