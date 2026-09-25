AAA: Gas Prices Remain High as Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz Continues

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline continues to climb, up nearly 5 cents from last week. According to AAA, at $4.48 per gallon, this is the highest the national average has ever been for this time of year. Typically, the start of autumn brings lower gas prices, but lingering volatility in the Strait of Hormuz and the high cost of crude oil are driving up pump prices. This month is on track to set a new September record. So far, the average for this month is $4.30, higher than the previous September record of $3.83 set in 2023. The Delaware gas price average is $4.35 today, down a penny in the last week and $1.23 higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.37 today, down 4 cents in the last week and up $1.30 compared to one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.60 in Pennsylvania, $6.44 in New Jersey and $6.44 in Delaware. .

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.55 today, up 3 cents in the last week and up $1.25 from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.52 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week and up $1.23 from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.37 today, down 4 cents in the last week and up $1.30 compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $4.35 today, down a penny in the last week and $1.23 higher than one year ago. Diesel continues to sit at or near record high prices across the country. Across the region, diesel is at $6.60 in Pennsylvania, $6.44 in New Jersey and $6.44 in Delaware.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

09/24/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.48 $4.43 $3.16 Pennsylvania $4.55 $4.52 $3.30 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.52 $4.55 $3.29 South Jersey $4.37 $4.41 $3.07 Delaware $4.35 $4.36 $3.12 Crude Oil $92.16 per barrel (09/23/26) $102.43 per barrel (09/16/26) $65.40 per barrel (09/23/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

09/24/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.42 $0.42 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.79 million barrels per day to 8.84 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 207.7 million barrels to 206 million. Gasoline production decreased slightly from 9.64 million barrels to 9.59 million.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.64 to settle at $92.16 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories increased 3 million barrels to 426.4 million barrels, 2% above the five-year average.

The Weekend

“New Jersey drivers are seeing slight relief at the pump this week, as the state average for regular gasoline dropped to $4.39 per gallon, down 4 cents on the week,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “However, gas prices remain at record highs for September due to continued volatility in the crude oil market due to geopolitical tensions in Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, despite crude oil dropping below $100 per barrel this week. Diesel prices remain at record high levels ($6.51/gallon), putting additional strain on consumers, as well as businesses and commercial drivers.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: