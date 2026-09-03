AAA: Labor Day On Track to Set Record at the Pump

Labor Day weekend travelers are facing the highest gas prices ever for this time of year, according to AAA. The national average is $4.14, up 4 cents from last week. Continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil prices into the $90 per barrel range. After a record-setting August, this Labor Day weekend is on track to also set a record at the pump. The national average has never been above $4 per gallon on Labor Day. The current Labor Day record is $3.82, set on September 3, 2012. Even though gasoline demand decreases this time of year, typically bringing down gas prices, this year is different due to the high cost of crude oil. The Delaware gas price average is $3.98 today, up 3 cents in the last week and 90 cents higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.22 today, up 24 cents in the last week and up $1.17 compared to one year ago. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents and in Delaware –remained unchanged at 38 cents.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.29 today, up 9 cents in the last week and up 99 cents from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.33 per gallon, up 18 cents from last week and up $1.06 from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $4.22 today, up 24 cents in the last week and up $1.17 compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $3.98 today, up 3 cents in the last week and 90 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

09/03/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.14 $4.09 $3.19 Pennsylvania $4.29 $4.20 $3.30 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.33 $4.15 $3.27 South Jersey $4.22 $3.98 $3.05 Delaware $3.98 $3.95 $3.08 Crude Oil $91.01 per barrel (09/02/26) $83.53 per barrel (08/27/26) $63.97 per barrel (09/03/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

09/03/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.4 $0.43 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.04 million barrels per day to 8.92 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 206.8 million barrels to 205.7 million. Gasoline production stayed the same as last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 79 cents to settle at $91.01 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 4.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 424.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The Weekend

“Drivers are feeling the increase at the pump just as they head out for the Labor Day weekend,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “Prices at the pump have been steadily increasing cents since last week, putting additional pressure on motorists during one of the final major travel weekends of summer. With crude oil prices remaining in the $90-per-barrel range, drivers should be prepared for continued volatility and higher fuel costs in the days ahead.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: