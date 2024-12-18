AAA: Nearly 350,000 Delawareans Expected to Travel Over Year-End Holidays

Neary 312,000 Delawareans plan to travel 50 miles or more by car for the holidays. Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Jake Smith … https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/12-18-24-Tidwell-1.mp3 The nearly 312,000 Delawareans (90% of local travelers) that will be hitting the road–that’s up 2.5% over last year. Gas prices have dropped to levels not seen in more than three years, a gift to those filling up for their holiday road trips.

AAA projects nearly 20,000 Delawareans (nearly 6% of local travelers) will travel to their year-end holiday destination by air, an increase of 5.5% over last year and the highest air travel volume on record for the year-end holidays, making airports the busiest they’ve ever been.

This Friday for most schools is the last day of classes before the Christmas holiday. So, people who plan to travel will likely wait until the weekend to get to their holiday destination— making Thursday and Friday expectedly busy days. Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Jake Smith…