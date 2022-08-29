AAA Projects Busiest Labor Day Travel Weekend Since 2019

Labor Day weekend travel volume is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Travel was also at a three-year high over the Independence Day and Memorial Day holiday weekends.

Although gas prices are about 70-cents higher than a year ago, the price has come down by about $1.30 a gallon since mid-June. The average price of gas in Delaware is now $3.69, $3.78 in Maryland, $3.64 in Virginia and $3.94 in New Jersey.

Peak travel times are expected Friday afternoon, especially heading to the beaches, as well as by late Labor Day afternoon. Vacationers and motorists are advised to travel during off-peak hours if possible.

“As the summer travel season draws to an end with the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, AAA expects travel volume will likely reach pre-pandemic levels, mirroring the trends seen for the Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends earlier this summer,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs Jana Tidwell said. “AAA reminds all holiday weekend travelers, especially those planning a road trip, that increased traffic means an increase in the chance for crashes. Plan ahead. Travel during off-peak times. Obey the rules of the road. Your safety and the safety of all road users depends on it.”

Additional travel advice from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

Before Hitting the Road

Even though Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer, it’s not too late to make sure your vehicle is road-ready if you haven’t done so already. AAA recommends a full vehicle inspection. Make an appointment today for a free bumper to bumper check up at the AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel center or find a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair.

“It’s important that drivers remember that their vehicle can break down just as easily over Labor Day weekend as it can at any time of year and that they take every precaution to ensure that their cars are road ready,” Tidwell said.

Ten Car Care Tips from AAA