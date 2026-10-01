AAA Urges Caution as Peak Deer Season Raises Collision Risks Across Delaware

AAA is urging Delaware drivers to use caution as deer activity increases during the fall mating season, when collisions are more common, particularly at dawn and dusk. The average animal-strike insurance claim for Delaware policyholders reached $7,500 in 2025, up 20% from five years earlier. AAA advises motorists to watch for deer near wooded areas, slow down and avoid distractions, and be alert for additional deer after spotting one. Drivers should avoid swerving if a deer enters their path and, if a collision occurs, move to a safe location, contact law enforcement and notify their insurance company.

Additional Information from AAA:

With peak deer season approaching, AAA is urging Philadelphia-area motorists to stay alert as increased deer activity raises the risk of roadway collisions. Deer movement typically intensifies during the fall mating season, particularly from October through December, when animals are more likely to cross roads unexpectedly. Those crashes can result in serious injuries and costly vehicle damage, with the average animal-strike insurance claim in Pennsylvania reaching nearly $7,500 in 2025, up 20% from five years ago.

While deer can be encountered year-round, collision risk increases significantly during the fall, especially at dawn, dusk, and after dark when visibility is reduced and deer are most active.

Most deer-related crashes result in property damage rather than serious injuries, but the consequences can still be devastating. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), nearly 2,000 people across the United States lost their lives in crashes involving animals between 2015 and 2024, averaging 196 fatalities each year. In Pennsylvania, 3 people were killed in animal-related crashes during that period.

The scope of the problem is significant:

Between 1.5 million and 2 million deer-vehicle crashes occur nationwide each year.

Those collisions generate more than $10 billion in economic losses annually.

As deer activity ramps up this fall, AAA encourages drivers to remain attentive and anticipate unexpected animal crossings, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

“Fall is one of the busiest times of year for deer movement, and drivers should expect the unexpected,” said Jana Tidwell, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance. “Because deer are highly unpredictable, slowing down, staying alert, and avoiding distractions can help reduce the risk of a serious crash.”

How Drivers Can Reduce the Risk of an Animal Collision

AAA recommends the following precautions:

Continuously scan your surroundings . Keep your eyes moving and watch both sides of the roadway. Animals may move suddenly into traffic or even strike the side of a vehicle.

Use extra caution at dawn and dusk . Deer are most active during key commuting periods, generally between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Know where deer may be near . Be especially attentive near wooded areas, parks, golf courses, streams, ponds, and locations marked with deer-crossing signs.

Use high beams when appropriate . When there is no oncoming traffic, high beam headlights can help drivers identify animals sooner by illuminating the roadway and reflecting off animals’ eyes.

Expect more than one deer . Deer often travel in groups. If you see one crossing or standing near the road, others may be close behind.

Use your horn if necessary . A long blast may encourage a deer to move away from the roadway. Deer whistles and reflectors have not been proven effective in preventing collisions.

Don’t veer for deer . If a deer enters your path, remain in your lane whenever possible. Swerving can lead to collisions with oncoming vehicles, roadside objects, or loss of control.

Buckle up, every trip. Wearing a seatbelt significantly reduces the risk of injury in any collision, including one involving an animal.

Why Deer Collisions Are Becoming More Expensive

Beyond the safety risks, deer collisions are becoming increasingly expensive for drivers. Even relatively minor impacts can result in thousands of dollars in vehicle damage.

“Repair costs following an animal strike continue to rise, and drivers may be surprised by how expensive even a seemingly minor collision can become,” Tidwell said. “Understanding your insurance coverage is important because comprehensive coverage is typically what pays for damage caused by animal-related crashes.”

According to the Insurance Agency at AAA, the average animal-strike claim for Delaware policyholders reached $7,500 in 2025, up 20% from five years ago.

Repair costs continue to climb as modern vehicles incorporate advanced technologies into components commonly damaged in animal strikes. Cameras, radar sensors, and driver-assistance systems are often embedded in windshields, bumpers, mirrors, and grilles, making repairs more complex and costly.

If You Hit a Deer: Steps to Take Immediately

If you are involved in an animal-related crash, AAA insurance experts recommend taking the following steps:

Move your vehicle to a safe location off the roadway if it can be done safely. Your safety and the safety of passengers should be the top priority.

Once in a safe location, contact law enforcement.

Turn on your vehicle’s hazard lights to alert other drivers.

Do not approach or touch the animal. An injured or frightened animal may act unpredictably and cause additional harm.

Notify your insurance company as soon as possible and report any damage.

If it is safe to do so, document the damage by taking photographs without entering active traffic lanes.

AAA Club Alliance is seeking licensed Insurance Agents who are passionate about helping members protect their homes, vehicles and families. Explore careers at https://cluballiance.aaa.com/ careers/insurance.