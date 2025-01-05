AAA Urges Drivers to Prepare for Approaching Snow and Ice

Before the snow begins to fall tonight – be prepared for winter weather driving conditions and pack a vehicle emergency kit! No one plans to get stuck. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials urge you to know before you go! Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and delay travel if possible – and don’t just wait out the storm – wait until roads have been cleared. If you do venture out – drive slowly, accelerate and decelerate slowly, manage a skid and increase your following distance.

What to include in your vehicle emergency kit –

Cellular phone pre-programmed with emergency numbers; charger and extra battery

Blanket or sleeping bag

Winter coat, hat and gloves or mittens

Pack of hand warmers

Bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt or cat litter for gaining traction in snow/ice

Ice scraper and snow brush

Snow shovel

Flashlight

Jumper cables or battery jump start pack

Warning flares/lights or triangles

Food and water for human passengers and any pets traveling along

First aid kit

Small tool kit and roll of duct tape

AAA Mid-Atlantic tips to prepare vehicles for winter weather: