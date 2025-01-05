AAA Urges Drivers to Prepare for Approaching Snow and Ice
Before the snow begins to fall tonight – be prepared for winter weather driving conditions and pack a vehicle emergency kit! No one plans to get stuck. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials urge you to know before you go! Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and delay travel if possible – and don’t just wait out the storm – wait until roads have been cleared. If you do venture out – drive slowly, accelerate and decelerate slowly, manage a skid and increase your following distance.
What to include in your vehicle emergency kit –
- Cellular phone pre-programmed with emergency numbers; charger and extra battery
- Blanket or sleeping bag
- Winter coat, hat and gloves or mittens
- Pack of hand warmers
- Bag of abrasive materials such as sand, salt or cat litter for gaining traction in snow/ice
- Ice scraper and snow brush
- Snow shovel
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables or battery jump start pack
- Warning flares/lights or triangles
- Food and water for human passengers and any pets traveling along
- First aid kit
- Small tool kit and roll of duct tape
AAA Mid-Atlantic tips to prepare vehicles for winter weather:
- Make sure all lights (headlights, tail and brake lights, turn signals) are working properly so you can see and be seen in bad weather conditions.
- Make certain your tires have good tread for adequate traction and are properly inflated. For every 10-degree drop in temperature, tires can lose 1 pound of air pressure.
- Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to face cold weather. When the air temperature is 32 degrees, a battery’s starting power drops 35% and at 0 degrees outside, battery starting power in 60% lower than normal. Also, the average lifespan of a car battery is 3-5 years. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA mobile battery service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary.
- Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
- Ensure that windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid reservoir is full. A winter blend of wiper fluid that resists freezing is recommended.