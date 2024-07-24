AAA Warns About Growing Number of Vehicle Thefts

AAA is warning against the growing number of vehicle thefts plaguing the country. After exceeding the 1 million mark in 2022 for the first time in nearly 15 years, total vehicle thefts nationwide have continued to edge upward, according to data compiled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). While some cities and states have seen small declines, others have experienced alarming increases in the number of reported vehicle thefts. In 2022, Delaware saw 1,879 vehicle thefts, bucking the national trend of steep increases. Delaware saw 1,872 and 1,875 vehicle thefts respectively in 2021 and 2020. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that one motor vehicle is stolen every 31 seconds in the U.S., with summer proving to be the worst season for vehicle theft. July marks National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month.

Additional Information from AAA Mid-Atlantic:

Technology and social media play increasing role

Criminals are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to steal vehicles, including the use of advanced technology to bypass security systems, according to NICB. Everything from keyless entry hacks to relay attacks on key fobs are being used by thieves, who are adept at exploiting vulnerabilities in modern vehicle security measures with disturbing success rates.

In addition to tech-savvy thieves, social media tutorial-type videos and challenges have provided detailed instructions for stealing certain makes and models of vehicles. The result has been an uptick in theft by thrill-seeking teens who steal a vehicle for the challenge and a joy ride.

Vehicle parts and valuables are targets

In addition to the vehicle itself, criminals want anything from your vehicle they can sell. Some of the most popular vehicle parts stolen include doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, stereos and GPS devices, as well as catalytic convertors, which can be sold for the valuable metals they contain.

Valuables left in the vehicle targeted by thieves include electronics, such as cell phones, iPads and laptops, as well as wallets, weapons (especially firearms) and purses.

A costly crime for all

Vehicle theft is among the nation’s most costly property crimes, with NHTSA estimating the crime costs vehicle owners more than $8 billion every year in vehicle replacement, repairs and other costs.

“Vehicle theft has become a multi-billion-dollar industry in the U.S., but the victims are not the only ones to pay the price,” says Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager, AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Even if your car isn’t the one stolen, all vehicle owners are impacted through higher insurance rates and the cost of additional security measures.”

About one-fourth of a typical comprehensive auto insurance premium goes to pay for auto theft claims. Since insurance is all about spreading the risk, the increase in vehicle theft nationwide is putting upward pressure on premiums for everyone.

Victims often also experience significant inconvenience, disruption to their daily routines and emotional distress, in addition to the financial burden.

Protecting vehicles from theft

Auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, but AAA says coverage against theft―comprehensive coverage―is optional regardless of where you live.

If you’re unsure whether you have comprehensive coverage, don’t wait until theft occurs to determine if you’re covered, warns Dan Scroggins, CIC, Vice President, Personal Lines, AAA Club Alliance. He advises to speak with your insurance agent now. “A thorough policy review with your local agent will ensure that you’re properly covered,” he adds.

AAA has the following tips to prevent theft:

Never leave your vehicle running with the key in it, even if you are only going to be away a short time.

Never leave your keys anywhere in your parked vehicle. The convenient keyless feature is not only convenient for the car owner, it is convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button.

Close and lock all windows and doors of your car every time and everywhere you park it. Even without the keys inside, thieves are more likely to steal a car left unlocked.

Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area. When not at home, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable by pedestrian or vehicle traffic. Seek well-lit locations.

Keep valuables stowed out of sight. Packages, shopping bags, electronics, weapons, money and other valuables visible from the outside invite thieves to break into your vehicle and even steal the vehicle itself.

Park with your front wheels turned sharply to the left or right. Apply your emergency brake. This can make it more difficult for thieves to tow your car.

To reduce the risk of carjacking, keep your car doors locked and windows rolled up when in your vehicle, beginning immediately upon entry. Never roll down your window for a suspicious or unknown person. Check your surroundings when walking to your vehicle. If a suspicious person is near your parked car, don’t approach it. Keep walking and contact security or the police.

Avoid leaving your key fob near the entryway to your home. The radio frequency signals emitted by key fobs can be detected by car thieves and captured from a distance. Using a “relay attack,” criminals can amplify the signal from a key fob and send it to another device near the car door. The car is tricked into thinking the key fob is nearby, allowing the thief to unlock, start and steal the car.

To combat thieves, vehicle owners may want to take a four-layered approach to auto-theft prevention. In addition to the common sense tips above that form the first layer of defense, the other three layers include a warning device, immobilizing device and tracking device.

There are numerous antitheft systems and devices designed to either make your vehicle less desirable to thieves or easier to trace and recover in case of theft. Here are how the additional three layers of theft protection work to protect your vehicle from thieves:

Warning devices. Audible devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention when there is an unauthorized attempt to enter or steal a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, such as the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights and VIN window etching.

Audible devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention when there is an unauthorized attempt to enter or steal a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, such as the use of steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights and VIN window etching. Immobilizing devices . These devices keep thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.

. These devices keep thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine. Tracking and recovery systems. These devices use electronic transmission technology to help reveal the location of a stolen vehicle to law enforcement. In some cases, these devices can even help police catch the thief in the act.

While most vehicles today have factory-installed security systems, your car could still be vulnerable to theft. Despite the cost, having more than one theft deterrent is often well worth the upfront investment. Taking a multi-layered approach to deterring thieves could prevent your vehicle from becoming the next target.

What to do if you are a victim

If you are a victim of vehicle theft, AAA suggests taking the following steps: