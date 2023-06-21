Aaron Goldstein Joins Court of Chancery as Chief Staff Attorney

Aaron Goldstein has been named as the Delaware Court of Chancery’s first Chief Staff Attorney. Goldstein’s first day with the court was June 20, 2023. Prior to joining the Court of Chancery, Goldstein served in various positions in the Delaware Department of Justice for 19 years. The Court of Chancery joins other state courts in having a staff attorney to advise the court on legal matters, legislation, and court-wide initiatives. As Chief Staff Attorney, Goldstein will report to the Chancellor.

