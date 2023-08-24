Absentee Voting Information for Upcoming Bethany Beach Annual Municipal Election

Bethany Beach Town Hall will be open for absentee voting for two more Saturdays ahead of the Annual Municipal Election, which will be held on Saturday, September 9th from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room on 214 Garfield Parkway. The dates and times Town Hall will be open for absentee voting are as follows:

• Saturday, August 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Saturday, September 2nd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additional Information from the Bethany Beach Town Council and Previous Posts on the Upcoming Election:

Three (3) Town Council Members shall be elected. There are six (6) candidates. The candidates are:

Keith A. Brothers (resident)

Russell Evans (non-resident)

Theresa Keil (resident)

Jerry Morris (resident)

Patrick Sheplee (non-resident)

Marc Tanowitz (non-resident)

At least four (4) of the seven (7) members of the Town Council must be residents of the Town, but all may be residents of the Town.

Town Council terms are for a period of two years.

At said Annual Municipal Election, every person, male or female, who has attained eighteen (18) years of age, is registered under the Town’s Voter Registration ordinances, and is either: (a) a freeholder in the Town, as defined herein, for a period of 90 (ninety) days prior to the date of the election, or (b) has been a permanent, full-time resident of the Town for at least six (6) months prior to the date of the election in which he or she seeks to vote. For purposes of this Charter: (i) a “freeholder” shall be deemed to include any natural person who holds title of record to a fee simple, estate or a life estate, in and to real property located within the Town boundaries: (ii) a “resident” shall mean any person who has been a permanent, full-time resident of the Town for at least six (6) months prior to the date of the election.

Bethany Beach property owners who are listed on the Town’s property tax list are not required to register to vote in Town elections.

Residents of Bethany Beach (who do not own property) must register to vote at least thirty days prior to the election. Residents may register at Town Hall or request a mailed registration form by telephone, mail or by email.

All votes shall be offered in person, or by absentee ballot. If an elector cannot appear at the regular polling place the day of the election, he/she may appear at Town Hall or contact Town Hall and request an Affidavit. Affidavits are also available on the Town’s website at www.townofbethanybeach.com. The written Affidavit must be filed no later than 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 8, 2023. After approval of the Affidavit, an absentee ballot will be provided to you either in person or mailed. Absentee ballots must be received before the polls close on the day of the election. No voter shall vote for more candidates than there are offices to be filled at the election. Voting machines will be used on the day of the election.

HOW TO CAST YOUR BALLOT FOR THE BETHANY BEACH TOWN COUNCIL

VOTING IN PERSON ON ELECTION DAY

Bethany Beach Town Hall is the polling place, and the election is set up for Saturday, September 9, 2023, from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Be sure to bring proper identification.

VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT

You can open the Absentee Ballot Request link below, fill out the request for an absentee ballot, hit the DONE button and an absentee ballot will be mailed to you. You will also be receiving a request for an absentee ballot form in the mail if you haven’t already received one. You may mail that form back to the Town or drop it off at Town Hall. You can also ask for a request for an absentee ballot by calling Town Hall at

(302) 537-3771, stopping by the receptionist’s window in Town Hall, or downloading a copy at www.townofbethanybeach.com. Click on Government, then Elections, then Absentee Ballot Information.

Complete and sign the request form and return it to Town Hall, by mail or in person. When your absentee ballot arrives, complete it with care, follow all the instructions, and return it to Town Hall, by mail or in person.

Absentee Ballot Request