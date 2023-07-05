Accidental Fire Destroys House in Camden, DE; One Adult, One Child Displaced

One adult and one child are receiving emergency assistance by the American Red Cross after a fire destroyed a house near Camden last night. The fire was accidental, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office. The blaze occurred around 10:30 pm on Apple Blossom Drive near Walnut Shade Road. The Camden Wyoming Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story house. The fire originated on the exterior of the home when spent fireworks were placed inside a trash container after being discharged. The items inside the trash container ignited and burned up the exterior of the home and into the interior. Fire officials estimate the damage to be at $250,000. One firefighter was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus Hospital for medical evaluation.