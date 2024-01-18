Accidental House Fire Displaces Resident in Dorchester County
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupant of a house in Dorchester County following a fire that occurred this afternoon. The blaze occurred in a two story, wood frame, single family home on Old House Point Road– Fishing Creek. A malfunctioning kerosene heater caused the fire, which started on the kitchen floor. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the total loss including structure and contents is estimated at $50,000.