Accidental House Fire in Dover; American Red Cross Assisting Family

A fire that occurred on Delshire Drive in Dover yesterday morning before 8:30 has been ruled accidental. According to State fire investigators, discarded smoking materials caused the fire. A firefighter was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus due to a heat-related injury. Kent County Paramedics evaluated a person who was inside the house, but the individual refused treatment. No other injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $250,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.