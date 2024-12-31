Accidental Residential Structure Fire in West Ocean City

A thorough investigation has been conducted by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office into a residential structure fire that happened on Christmas Eve. Fire officials say the blaze on Tudor Road in West Ocean City was accidental from cooking on a deck enclosure. All occupants were able to exit the structure safely before the arrival of the fire department. Upon arriving and observing smoke and fire coming from the back of the residential structure, Fire and EMS units worked quickly to contain the blaze. A firefighter sustained a minor injury during the incident. The Ocean City Fire Department reminds all residents and visitors always to have an escape plan and working smoke alarms in your residence.