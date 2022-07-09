Accused Child Sex Abuser Released on Bond in Caroline Co., Arrested in Talbot Co.

Jeffrey Lake Scott (photo released by Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A man is charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor following an investigation undertaken by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

48-year-old Jeffrey Lake Scott of Salisbury was also under investigation by the Caroline County Sheriff’s office for alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old juvenile, and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it was learned that the victim was also sexually abused in Talbot County as well as Queen Anne’s County over the course of about a year.

Scott was being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center – but only after he was arrested and processed earlier in Caroline County.

According to a statement from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:

On July 4, 2022, detectives arrested Scott in the 9500 block of Ocean Gateway in Easton, MD on a Caroline County District Court arrest warrant for similar charges. On July 7, 2022, Scott was seen by a Caroline County District Court Judge for a bail review on the charges in that jurisdiction. Scott was released by Caroline County District Court Judge on a $50,000 dollar unsecured bail bond.

Because Scott was being released without having to post a bond and posed a danger to the juvenile victim and the community, detectives from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott as he was being processed out of Caroline County Detention Center on July 7, 2022. Scott was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility for processing and an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Also:

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Corporal Aita of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (410) 822-1020 ext. 8113.