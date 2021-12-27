Acting Wicomico Co. Exec. Psota Tests Positive For COVID-19

Acting Wicomico County Executive John Psota said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Psota indicated that he was experiencing minor symptoms and got tested. He is fully vaccinated and said he was following CDC guidelines.

“As we deal with the sharp rise in COVID cases in Wicomico County and across Maryland, I urge you to get vaccinated and boosted if you have not already done so,” Psota said in his statement. “I also encourage you to wear masks in indoor gatherings with family or in public venues.”