Additional H-2B Visas to be Released for FY 2025

The Department of Homeland Security along with the Department of Labor are expected to make an additional 64,716 H-2B temporary non-agricultural worker visas available for FY 2025. Maryland Congressman Andy Harris says this comes on top of the congressionally mandated 66,000 H-2B visas that are available each fiscal year.



Harris says, “This announcement is welcome news for the many businesses and seasonal employers in my district who rely on these H-2B visas to avoid cancelled contracts, lost income, and lost jobs. While these additional visas are significant progress, my work continues in Congress to seek a long-term solution to the H-2B program.”