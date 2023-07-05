Additional Police Officers in Dewey Beach on Weekends

Dewey Beach Police Chief Constance Speake is bringing in extra police officers on the weekends, a move which is necessary given the increase in the town population (sometimes over 20,000) on the weekends and the active nightlife in Dewey, according to a statement by Town Mayor Bill Zolper in the Town’s monthly newsletter. Mayor Zolper adds that extra police coverage comes with a significant financial cost to the town that must be weighed against the safety of Dewey’s visitors and citizens. He says the police chief is working very hard to ensure the town is a safe environment for all.