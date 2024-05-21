Administrative Changes Headline Worcester Board of Education Meeting

Some changes at several Worcester County Schools after the Worcester County Board of Education meeting Tuesday. Following the retirements of Worcester Technical High School Principal Tom Zimmer and Assistant Principal Wynnette Hansen, the Board has appointed Tony Bevilacqua to return to the school as principal, and LaVerne Cray will transfer from Showell Elementary School to serve as Assistant Principal. And at Stephen Decatur Middle School, Assistant Principal / Extended Day Administrator Theresa Torpey will move to principal following the retirement of H. Lynne Barton.

The Board also appointed four new Assistant Principals to roles throughout the county:

Colby Haines, who has been with the school system since 2012, will join the administrative team at SDMS as Assistant Principal replacing Torpey.

Leah James will become Assistant Principal at Snow Hill Elementary, filling the vacancy left by Jennifer Howard, who will move into a School Counselor vacancy at Pocomoke Elementary School. James has been with the school system since 2015, most recently serving as Curriculum Resource Teacher at Pocomoke High School.

Jeff Postell, who joined WCPS in 2021, will join Buckingham Elementary School’s administrative team as Assistant Principal, replacing Quinn Swain, who will transfer to Berlin Intermediate School.

Joining Snow Hill High School’s administrative team is Kristina Salvarola, who has been a teacher at Snow Hill Middle School since 2019. Salvarola will fill a vacancy from the upcoming retirement of current Assistant Principal Scot Tingle.

Completing the administrative announcements is the transfer of Mark Shipley from SDMS to Showell Elementary School, filling Cray’s previously referenced vacancy, and Kristy Clark will transfer from Berlin Intermediate School to Stephen Decatur Middle School, replacing Shipley.

The new assignments are effective July 1, 2024.