Admitted Bank Robber Sentenced To 20 Years

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his guilty plea to armed robbery and an admitted violation of probation.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Christopher Baumann robbed a branch of Hebron Savings Bank on Riverside Drive a year ago. Prosecutors said he handed a demand note to a teller and fled with more than $2,700 in cash.

Salisbury Police identified Baumann as the suspect.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office said Baumann had been on probation for forgery.

Baumann is also subject to five years of supervised probation with substance abuse and mental health treatment after his release from incarceration.