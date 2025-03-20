Advocates Call for Collaboration to Strengthen Healthcare in Delaware

Surrounded by elected officials and advocates, five leading health organizations today announced a first-ever cross-sector advocacy agenda to strengthen healthcare in the First State. This coalition is made up of the Delaware Healthcare Association, Medical Society of Delaware, Delaware Nurses Association, Delaware Health Care Facilities Association and Delaware Association for Home & Community Care. Senate Minority Leader– Senator Brian Pettyjohn says Sussex County has experienced a boom in retirees moving to the area, and as the County grows and ages, our healthcare system needs to keep pace to meet those needs. Among the principles and legislative solutions supported include advancing health workforce development to address shortages across a number of professions as well as advocating for adequate reimbursement rates to ensure healthcare sustainability. The plan also involves investing in public health and emergency preparedness to support health workers and our most vulnerable. The advocates coming together have expertise across the healthcare continuum including nursing and physician practice, home care, facilities, and hospitals.

Additional Information from the Delaware Healthcare Association:

This coalition, made up of the Delaware Healthcare Association, Medical Society of Delaware, Delaware Nurses Association, Delaware Health Care Facilities Association and Delaware Association for Home & Community Care, ushers in a new era of collaboration and coordination across sectors, emphasizing that solutions for healthcare are shared not siloed. The advocates coming together have expertise across the healthcare continuum including nursing and physician practice, home care, facilities, and hospitals.

The eight-point plan highlights the importance of working together toward real solutions that meet the needs of Delaware’s residents and healthcare community. The state’s growing and aging population, currently the nation’s 6th oldest and the 8th fastest growing, will continue to increase the demand for a robust healthcare infrastructure.

That’s why these groups have come together to support the following principles and legislative solutions to:

Advance health workforce development to address shortages across a number of professions.

Advocate for adequate reimbursement rates to ensure healthcare sustainability.

Fight for prior authorization reform to ease patient access to care and reduce the burden on the health workforce.

Invest in public health and emergency preparedness to support health workers and our most vulnerable.

Create a culture of safety free of workplace violence for health workers.

Remove healthcare barriers and promote health literacy to ensure care for all.

Enhance transitions of care to improve a patient’s care coordination across all health settings.

Champion affordable housing solutions that support aging in place, health promotion and success, health workforce recruitment and retention, and community living for those with disabilities.

You can view the agenda here.

The event marked the formation of the “First State Health Leaders Alliance” to encourage cross-stakeholder collaboration and consensus.

“It’s a privilege to partner with my colleagues across the healthcare continuum to turn principles into policies. Despite any clouds of uncertainty on the federal level, we are ushering in a new beginning and positive step forward that will make the First State first in health. That takes all of us, together, to fight for what our patients, health workers and communities deserve – a strong system for quality, affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare.” said Brian Frazee, President & CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.

“We’re working on issues that are bigger than any one of our organizations, and coming together for patients, providers, partners and, frankly, Delaware. The Medical Society of Delaware is laser-focused on improving the health and wellness of all Delawareans and this agenda will help all of us achieve that goal,” said Dr. Richard Henderson, Past President of the Medical Society of Delaware and current Chair of the Government Relations Committee.

“In today’s divisive times, collaboration is the key to advancing health and wellness. The Delaware Nurses Association is passionate about and committed to working together to advance health. This coalition and joint agenda are the next evolution of that commitment. Working with the state’s leading health care advocates, we will inevitably drive innovation and impact,” said Chris Otto, Executive Director of the Delaware Nurses Association.

“There is no better time to work together to enhance our healthcare workforce, improve access, and advance equity, and this is just the beginning. The Delaware Health Care Facilities Association is proud to be part of the coalition committed to supporting one another and meeting Delaware’s challenges with collaborative solutions,” said Cheryl Heiks, Executive Director of the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association.

“In our day-to-day work across Delaware, we meet children, seniors, and their families and know the challenges they face both in healthcare settings and at home. This joint, cross-sector healthcare agenda provides a roadmap to make a real difference and change lives through grassroots policies. The Delaware Association for Home & Community Care looks forward to standing with our partners today and in the future,” said Sue Getman, Executive Director of the Delaware Association for Home & Community Care.

The advocates were joined by Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, Senate Majority Leader Senator Bryan Townsend, Senate Minority Leader Senator Brian Pettyjohn, House Minority Leader Representative Tim Dukes and Representative Valerie Jones Giltner.

“When we have a robust healthcare system, we all do better. That means ensuring access to quality, affordable, and equitable healthcare. That means safe, strong workplaces with supported healthcare workers. That means coverage for our most vulnerable, protecting Medicaid, removing barriers and just plain being there for one another in a time of need. I know we will be working together in the days and weeks ahead to make our state stronger and healthier,” said Lt. Governor Gay.

“Today, we are taking words on paper and turning them into action. As a nurse, I’ve seen it all. On the frontlines, you can see what works, what doesn’t and how we can come together to make things better in healthcare. That’s exactly what we are doing today – shining a light on how we can support our health workers, provide a quality, affordable experience for our patients and families, and strengthen communities. Which in turn leads to improved outcomes and a better quality of life for all,” said Speaker Minor-Brown.

“Healthcare is at a crossroads, and it’s going to take all of us to do something about it. It’s critical to hear from advocates in the field and on the ground so we can take action at the Legislature. Every person in our state deserves access to affordable, quality healthcare that meets folks where they are. Here in Delaware, we are rolling up our sleeves to get to work,” said Senator Townsend.

“In Sussex County, we have experienced a boom in retirees moving to the area, and as Sussex County grows and ages, our healthcare system needs to keep pace to meet those needs. I’m pleased that these healthcare leaders have come together to work on solutions to strengthen our healthcare workforce and our healthcare system in Sussex and throughout our state,” said Senator Pettyjohn.

“In Delaware, we have higher rates of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer than the rest of the nation which places a strain on our healthcare facilities and contributes to higher healthcare costs. At the same time, our much-needed healthcare workforce struggles with burnout stemming from the day-to-day stress of caregiving, administrative burdens of dealing with insurance, and even violent threats and assaults. We cannot improve healthcare in Delaware unless we tackle the challenges of the entire healthcare system. I am certain our cross-functional collaboration will have an exponential impact on these issues,” said Representative Jones Giltner.

About the Delaware Healthcare Association

The Delaware Healthcare Association (DHA) was formed in 1967 and is a statewide trade and membership services organization that represents and serves hospitals, health systems, and related healthcare organizations in their role of providing a continuum of appropriate, cost-effective, quality care to improve the health of the people of Delaware. DHA’s mission is to provide policy and advocacy leadership in creating an excellent environment to support our members in helping every Delawarean to be as healthy as they can be.

About the Medical Society of Delaware

The Medical Society of Delaware is one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the United States and rich in history. Founded in 1776 and incorporated on February 3, 1789, The Medical Society of Delaware continues its support of physicians in their vigor and spirit to advance the profession, which was the basis for its creation. Our Mission is “To guide, serve and support Delaware Physicians, promoting the practice and profession of medicine to enhance the health of our communities.”

About the Delaware Nurses Association

Founded in 1911, DNA is the premier leading professional association bringing together and advancing the profession of nursing for over 100 years, creating healthier communities for all Delawareans. We are the only professional association in Delaware representing all Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Nurses, and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses. We continue to advance health through the art and science of nursing supported by diverse members, advocacy, influence, professional development, generation of new knowledge, communication, service, and history.

About the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association

Delaware Health Care Facilities Association (DHCFA), a non-profit professional association founded in 1963, serves as a statewide organization representing long-term care operations licensed by the state of Delaware. DHCFA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for facilities residents by promoting high standards of care. DHCFA supports its members to deliver accessible, efficient, quality long-term care and a continuum of related services to residents.

About the Delaware Association for Home & Community Care

The Delaware Association for Home & Community Care (DAHCC) is a statewide industry and membership services organization that represents and supports home care providers of personal assistance, home health aide, skilled nursing and hospice services. DAHCC’s mission is to promote communication, collaboration, and education in order to facilitate high quality and comprehensive home and community-based health services to the residents of Delaware.