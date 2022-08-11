After 3 Days, Tuna Tops Leaderboard at White Marlin Open

352 boats went out to fish Thursday on the 4th day of The White Marlin Open. 292 boats were out Wednesday.

The lead changed quickly in the category of Tuna Wednesday. A 247-and-a-half pound big eye tuna now tops the leaderboard in the tuna division, caught by Southern C’s of Ocean City. The tuna could make the crew eligible for a whopping payout depending on how the final two days play out.

No white marlin or blue marlin caught so far have been eligible for prize money. One white marlin caught Wednesday was just short of the 70-pound minimum.

The catchers of a 71-pound wahoo and a 29-pound dolphin lead in those categories heading into Day 4.

The weigh-ins take place at Harbour Island Marina starting at 4:00 p.m., and Marlinfest begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Ocean City Inlet and beach.

WGMD The Talk of Delmarva is the Official Talk Radio Station of The White Marlin Open.