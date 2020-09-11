After Delayed Seasonal Opening, Funland Extends The Fun Through Sept.

Funland, on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, looks to keep the summer fun going into the fall.



For the first time, the amusement park will open weekends all the way through the end of September. In past years, it has closed after the second weekend of the month.

Funland’s opening during the summer was delayed due to business restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The park also balanced state regulations and industry standards as it came up with a reopening plan.

“On the whole, it actually worked out really well,” Ian Curry of Funland said. “We learned a lot things about doing things completely different than we’ve ever done before.”

Hands-on games are sanitized between uses. Visitors age three and over must wear a mask. Also, Funland now sells ride ticket packages in two-hour blocks.

“We took everything very seriously,” Curry added.

Curry also said the customers seemed to adjust well to the changes.