Afternoon Meeting for the Sussex County Council

The Sussex County Council meets Tuesday afternoon – beginning at 1pm. The Council will receive a Fiscal Year End 2023 financial report from Finance Director Gina Jennings and take care of a couple of pieces of Old Business.

In the afternoon session there will be four public hearings on Conditional Use applications – all for solar arrays on behalf of Elk Development, LLC – two in the Dagsboro area and two in the Seaford area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL AGENDA

CLICK HERE FOR THE COUNCIL PACKET