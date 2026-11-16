Delaware veterans – Trajector – a Florida-based company that charged veterans to assist with obtaining federal veterans benefits – has filed for bankruptcy. Attorney General Kathy Jennings says that impacted veterans should consider filing claims in the bankruptcy proceedings before November 30th. The AG’s office is monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings to help ensure that Delaware veterans can obtain the benefits they deserve.

Additional information from AG Jennings:

Federal law regulates the filing for disability benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs and strictly limits the charging of fees for services related to the preparing and filing of applications for such benefits. Attorney General Jennings warns veterans to be aware of so-called “claim sharks” – unaccredited companies or individuals that seek to skirt federal law and that may charge veterans substantial fees for services that may be provided for free and engage in other predatory or unethical practices.

“Veterans in this country should be honored for their service, not exploited for profit,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Our office is carefully monitoring the bankruptcy proceedings in this matter to help ensure our veterans can obtain the benefits they deserve.”

, for more information. Trajector filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida; the bankruptcy court recently extended the deadline to file a “Proof of Claim” until November 30, 2026. Delaware veterans who used Trajector’s services and believe they may be owed money should visit the bankruptcy claims agent, Verita Global, at www.veritaglobal.net/trajector , for more information.

Veterans who have not already filed a bankruptcy claim and miss the deadline may lose the right to share in any distribution from the bankruptcy estate. Filing does not guarantee payment, and a monetary distribution, if any, depends on the outcome of the case. Those with questions about their rights in the bankruptcy process or filing a claim should consult a private attorney.