AG Jennings Announces DE Violent Crime Rates at Lowest Level

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that Delaware law enforcement’s focus on violent criminals and gun offenders has brought the First State’s violent crime rates to their lowest point since the State began tracking the that statistic. A 40% decline since 2008. During a public safety briefing Jennings thanked the DOJ prosecutors and support staff and all partners – police, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and other state agencies who have made this work possible.

Additional information from the AG:

“I’ve never seen another jurisdiction accomplish the things that Delaware is doing simultaneously,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Violent crime, shootings, prison populations, and recidivism have all plummeted in our state, and the latest data tells us that the decline is not a fluke. None of us is declaring mission accomplished — but Delaware is setting itself apart as a national leader in violence reduction. We should all be proud of that progress.

In a public safety briefing delivered Monday, AG Jennings laid out a confluence of positive trends that show Delaware’s communities are becoming safer and that its criminal justice system is working more effectively:

Delaware’s violent crime rates have reached their lowest recorded level , according to the most recently available statistics from Delaware’s Criminal Justice Council. Even as gun violence spiked during the COVID pandemic in 2020, violent crime as a whole continued to decline.

, according to the most recently available statistics from Delaware’s Criminal Justice Council. Even as gun violence spiked during the COVID pandemic in 2020, violent crime as a whole continued to decline. Gun violence rates have declined by 20% since spiking during the pandemic, including a 40% decline in shootings during the summer months, according to law enforcement data running through 2023. As a result, there has been a net decrease of roughly 300 shootings since 2020. AG Jennings credited Senate Bill 7, a bail law passed in 2021, with a decisive role in the decline.

including a 40% decline in shootings during the summer months, according to law enforcement data running through 2023. As a result, there has been a net decrease of roughly 300 shootings since 2020. AG Jennings credited Senate Bill 7, a bail law passed in 2021, with a decisive role in the decline. Violence reductions have been especially pronounced in Delaware’s urban centers: homicides in Wilmington have declined by more than 50% since the pandemic, and finished 2023 at a five-year low. Shootings in Dover have declined by 23% in the same period. AG Jennings credited those declines to law enforcement initiatives including the intelligence-sharing program GunStat, gang prosecutions, and community policing efforts.

since the pandemic, and finished 2023 at a five-year low. in the same period. AG Jennings credited those declines to law enforcement initiatives including the intelligence-sharing program GunStat, gang prosecutions, and community policing efforts. Delaware’s prison population has fallen by roughly 25% since 2019, while our recidivism rate has declined by 60%, according to data gathered from the Delaware Department of Correction and the Criminal Justice Council.

since 2019, while according to data gathered from the Delaware Department of Correction and the Criminal Justice Council. The DOJ continues to maintain a conviction rate of 80% or more against gun offenders. As a result, violent offenders comprise 57% of Delaware’s sentenced inmate population, with a plurality (18%) serving time for a gun offense specifically. The least common lead charge for a sentenced inmate is simple drug possession.

Click here for a copy of the data shared in this morning’s briefing.



