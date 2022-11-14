AG Jennings Announces Historic Google Settlement over Location Tracking Practices

Delaware Attorney General, Kathy Jennings and 39 other attorneys generals have reached a $391.5-million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers. Delaware will receive over $4.3-million from the settlement. Maryland is also a part of the settlement and will receive $8.6 million.

Additional information from the AG’s Press Release:

Location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business and is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects. Even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines and can be used to infer personal details.

The attorneys general opened the Google investigation following a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.” The article focused on two Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity. Location History is “off” unless a user turns on the setting, but Web & App Activity, a separate account setting, is automatically “on” when users set up a Google account, including all Android phone users. As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014. Specifically, Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the Location History setting, the fact that the Web & App Activity setting existed and also collected location information, and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google must:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

The Consumer Protection Unit of the Delaware Department of Justice handled the matter for Delaware.