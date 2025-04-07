AG Jennings Secures up to $335-million from Pharmaceutical Company Mylan for Role in Fueling Opioid Crisis

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announces a multi-state settlement with Mylan Inc. This settlement will deliver up to $335-million nationwide over nine years to help combat the opioid crisis. The Attorneys General from 15 states allege Mylan deceptively promoted its products as less prone to abuse despite knowing for years that many of its opioid products were actually more vulnerable to abuse. Jennings says that Delaware’s opioid overdose fatalities have been among the worst in the nation on a per-capita basis.

Additional information from AG Jennings:

Mylan, which is now a part of Viatris, has manufactured and sold a variety of opioids since 2005, including generic fentanyl patches, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine products. The attorneys general allege Mylan deceptively promoted its products as less prone to abuse despite knowing for years that many of its opioid products – particularly its fentanyl patches – were actually more vulnerable to abuse. The company fueled the opioid crisis by marketing directly to doctors, leading to dangerous over-prescribing and diversion of its opioids into the illegal drug market.

“Mylan’s business practices helped stoke the flames of the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Jennings. “These funds will help support Delaware’s efforts to abate this ongoing public health crisis.”

In addition to Delaware, the states joining the settlement are California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.