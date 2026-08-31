AG Jennings Sues to Stop Trump Administration from Cutting Family Planning Funding

A coalition of 23 states, including Delaware, has filed a lawsuit to block new federal policy that threatens to strip federal family planning funding from states and providers unless they meet a variety of unlawful conditions. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the District of Maryland, challenges new conditions on Title X funds – the only federal grant program dedicated specifically to family planning and related preventive health services. The coalition is asking the court to declare the new political conditions unlawful and block HHS from enforcing them.

Additional information from AG Jennings:

The new conditions will penalize states and providers that refuse to abandon nondiscrimination initiatives or conform their Title X programs to the administration’s ideological vision of family planning. The states are asking the court to block the unlawful and discriminatory conditions and protect Americans’ access to affordable, high-quality health care.

“Like many other attempts by this Administration to cut off our federal funding, this is extortion, plain and simple,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “In threatening to illegally cut off federal funds for family planning, they’re trying to force us to throw LGBTQ+ Delawareans under the bus – but our response here is the same as it’s always been: we’ll see you in court.”

Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated specifically to family planning and related preventive health services. For more than 50 years, Title X has helped millions of low-income patients access contraception, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, pregnancy testing and counseling, and other preventive health care.

In July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a new funding notice for the next five-year grant cycle that, for the first time, requires applicants to align their programs with a sweeping set of political priorities as a condition of receiving or keeping federal funds. The priorities include eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, excluding and stigmatizing transgender people, discouraging the use of contraception in favor of natural family planning, requiring clinics to counsel all patients toward marriage and parenthood rather than providing neutral, patient-centered guidance, and complying with unrelated political priorities like “ending crime and disorder on America’s streets.” Providers who don’t comply risk losing their funding altogether.

AG Jennings and the coalition argue that the new HHS conditions conflict with Title X’s governing statute and regulations, which require providers to offer a broad range of contraceptive methods, provide nondirective counseling, and serve all patients, including LGBTQ+ individuals, in an inclusive and nondiscriminatory manner. The states also argue that HHS unlawfully imposed the new conditions without the notice-and-comment process required under the Administrative Procedure Act. Additionally, the coalition argues that the conditions are so vague that providers cannot reasonably determine what compliance requires, in violation of the Constitution’s Spending Clause, which limits the government’s ability to attach unclear or unrelated strings to federal funding.

The coalition is asking the court to declare the administration’s new political conditions unlawful, block HHS from enforcing them, and preserve access to Title X funding for state health agencies and other qualified providers under the program’s existing, longstanding rules. Delaware continues to affirm its commitment to protecting decisions around family planning and all medical care to be made by medical providers and their patients, and its prohibitions against discrimination, including on the bases of, among others, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.