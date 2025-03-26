AG Jennings Urges Consumers to Check Eligibility for Compensation for Inflated Generic Drug Prices

Attorney General Kathy Jennings is urging consumers to check their eligibility for compensation for certain generic drug purchases as Delaware joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Apotex over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition. Delawareans may qualify for restitution under the terms of this multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical settlement. AG Jennings urges all consumers and patients to review their rights under this settlement and to act now to claim money that they may be entitled to.” If you purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

AG Jennings and the states reached the settlement in principle with Apotex last fall, along with a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals. At the time of that announcement, the settlement with Apotex was conditioned on the signatures of all necessary states and territories. Those signatures have been obtained, and the coalition is filing the settlement today in a Connecticut federal court.

The settlement agreements resolve allegations that both Apotex and Heritage engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs. As part of the settlement agreements, both Apotex and Heritage have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.