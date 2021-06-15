AG Secures Indictment for Murderer of Cpl Keith Heacook

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday that the Department of Justice has secured the indictment of Randon Wilkerson for the murder of Cpl. Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department.

Wilkerson will face two counts of Murder First Degree, two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and 11 other crimes including multiple counts of Assault First Degree, following a brutal assault on Cpl. Heacook and an elderly couple. Attorney General Jennings pledged to upgrade his charges to include murder after Cpl. Heacook’s succumbed to his injuries three days after the assault.

“The Heacook family, the Town of Delmar, and the law enforcement community have been living through a nightmare since April 25th,” said Attorney General Jennings. “Keith Heacook was murdered in service to his community, responding to the call of a person who needed help. We can never truly fill the void that he left behind; but we must honor his sacrifice by seeking justice. I’m grateful to the grand jurors who helped ensure that Cpl. Heacook’s killer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted, Wilkerson could face a life sentence.