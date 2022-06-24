Aggressive Raccoon In Ocean City Tests Positive For Rabies

A raccoon that attacked two people early Wednesday in the area around 141st Street in Ocean City has tested positive for rabies, according to the Worcester County Health Department.

Health officials are warning that any person, pet or other animal who may have had contact with this raccoon could be at risk for rabies exposure, Any contact or exposure should be reported to the Worcester County Health Department at 410-352-3234. After hours, the on-call health staff can be reached through Worcester County Emergency Services at 410-632-1311.

Rabies is fatal if it is not treated. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched should seek immediate medical care. Post-exposure treatment is necessary to prevent rabies.

If it is suspected that a pet has had contact with this raccoon, a veterinarian should be contacted immediately.

More information about rabies prevention is available at http://www.worcesterhealth.org.